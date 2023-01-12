Chambers County EMA confirms tornado on the ground in Chambers
Published 3:10 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023
Locations impacted include…
Roanoke, Stroud, Five Points, Fredonia, Post Oak Forks, Veasey
Creek Park, Standing Rock, Welch, Penton, Trammel Crossroads, White Plains, Rock Mills, Stroud Creek, Roanoke Municipal Airport and Rocky Point
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground.
Take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.