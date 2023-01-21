Chambers County one of 7 counties being offered SNAP replacement by DHR following Jan. 12 storms, tornadoes Published 12:40 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) says it is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12 in a press release Friday.

Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.

“The January 12th storms brought destruction, heartache and an increased risk of hunger to many Alabamians in these seven counties,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We are committed to promoting continued food security throughout the recovery process. No one affected by these devastating storms should have to worry about their next meal.”

To request replacement benefits, qualifying SNAP recipients must complete an affidavit of loss in person at the DHR office in their county. The information in the document will determine the replacement amount.

Location and contact information for DHR county offices is available at dhr.alabama.gov/county-office-contact.

Severe storms swept through the state on Jan. 12, causing significant damage and power outages. The storms spawned nine tornadoes in central Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. Seven storm-related deaths were reported in Autauga County.