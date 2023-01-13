Deatsville teen killed in Autauga County wreck Published 5:58 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, has claimed the life of a Deatsville juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the 2003 Ford F-150 the teen was driving struck a street sign and then a tree. The youth was transported to a local area hospital where the teen succumbed to injuries on Friday, Jan. 13. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 193 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Prattville, in Autauga County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.