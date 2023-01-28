First annual LaGrange Bridal crawl set for Sunday Published 12:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

This weekend LaGrange’s first annual Bridal Crawl will take place. Event creator and Plum Southern owner Kristin Sullivan said the Bridal Crawl is a new take on a traditional bridal show.

“I came up with this idea as a way to do something a little bit different — put a twist on traditional bridal shows and include a lot of the downtown businesses,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said attendees will check in at the Courtyard by Marriott and from there be able to roam between the Del’avant, The Abbott Building, Plum Southern, An Affair to Remember and finish at the new Truitt Vanderbilt Club with a Bridal Fashion Show at 4 p.m.