Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist child abuse victims Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

In a press release, Gov. Kay Ivey announced she has awarded grants totaling $769,578 to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault in 10 central and east Alabama counties, including Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, which servers Chambers, Clay, Coosa, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center provides interviews, case management services, free medical exams and counseling to child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

According to Director Jacklyn Burgess, the Center typically serves around 150 children who are victims of abuse in Chambers County a year. The prevention programs, which focus on education and safety, service between 500 and 1000 children a year.

“We are very grateful for the governor granting us any amount of funds, and it will be used to serve all these children again this year,” Burgess said.

The grants will help five nonprofit organizations provide services including advocacy and accompaniment, emotional support and safety services, court assistance and assistance in filing compensation claims.

“Young victims deserve to have professional services and help given to them as they escape from abusive situations and begin recovery,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to protecting the most vulnerable among us by making sure child victims have the resources they need and that those helping the children continue to have the support they need to provide that help,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release.

The following grants were awarded to various local and state agencies that provide direct services to victims and providers:

Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. (Talladega County): $68,797.

St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center (St. Clair County): $62,343.

Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Shelby County): $268,623.

Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center (Chambers, Clay, Coosa, Randolph and Tallapoosa): $142,104.

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. (Lee and Macon): Two grants totaling $227,711.