Lanett girls and Valley boys stay put in ASWA basketball rankings
Published 6:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023
Both the Valley varsity boys and Lanett varsity girls remained in their respective rankings this week despite both teams going undefeated over the past week.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
- Hoover (26-1)
- Sparkman (18-8)
- Bob Jones (24-2)
- Vestavia Hills (23-3)
- Hewitt-Trussville (21-6)
- Davidson (21-4)
- Foley (19-5)
- Central-Phenix City (14-9)
- Chelsea (19-7)
- Auburn (11-4)
Others nominated: Huntsville (15-11), Prattville (16-3), Thompson (17-9).
CLASS 6A
- Hazel Green (25-0)
- Mortimer Jordan (19-6)
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-5)
- McGill-Toolen (22-5)
- Carver-Montgomery (20-2)
- Huffman (22-3)
- Gadsden City (17-8)
- Oxford (14-10)
- Clay-Chalkville (17-6)
- Parker (17-4)
Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Hartselle (19-7), Homewood (20-7), Minor (17-6), Mountain Brook (14-8), Northridge (18-7), Pell City (19-8), Shades Valley (13-4).
CLASS 5A
- Guntersville (24-4)
- Eufaula (19-1)
- Jasper (25-2)
- Pleasant Grove (21-4)
- Ramsay (13-8)
- Sardis (23-4)
- Southside-Gadsden (16-7)
- Wenonah (17-6)
- Arab (15-9)
- Marbury (17-3)
Others nominated: Carroll (17-6), Charles Henderson (11-8), East Limestone (16-8), Headland (14-6), Holtville (21-3), Madison Academy (17-9), Scottsboro (14-9), Williamson (13-6).
CLASS 4A
- Good Hope (26-0)
- Deshler (22-4)
- Prattville Christian (22-2)
- Jackson (22-4)
- T.R. Miller (13-1)
- New Hope (16-5)
- UMS-Wright (23-5)
- Geneva (22-3)
- Hale Co. (17-7)
- St. John Paul II (19-6)
Others nominated: Anniston (14-10), Cherokee Co. (17-6), Hamilton (21-4), Montgomery Catholic (20-7), Priceville (15-7), Rogers (15-11).
CLASS 3A
- Trinity (21-2)
- Susan Moore (20-3)
- Plainview (22-3)
- Southside-Selma (17-3)
- St. James (18-6)
- Lauderdale Co. (15-9)
- Clements (19-3)
- Ohatchee (19-4)
- Midfield (11-10)
- Sylvania (16-7)
Others nominated: Childersburg (14-7), Glencoe (15-8), Pike Co. (15-8).
CLASS 2A
- Cold Springs (22-1)
- Mars Hill Bible (16-4)
- Sulligent (22-1)
- Lanett (13-2)
- Luverne (23-0)
- Geneva Co. (19-5)
- Ider (16-8)
- Pisgah (13-6)
- Francis Marion (19-1)
- Decatur Heritage (18-5)
Others nominated: Abbeville (15-6), Collinsville (10-6), Cornerstone Schools (16-7), Cottonwood (11-7), G.W. Long (15-6), Hatton (15-6), J.U. Blacksher (18-3), North Sand Mountain (17-9), Pleasant Valley (15-4), Ranburne (17-6), Samson (14-5), Washington Co. (16-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-2).
CLASS 1A
- Spring Garden (25-0)
- Skyline (21-4)
- University Charter (13-3)
- Loachapoka (14-9)
- A.L. Johnson (17-5)
- Marion Co. (10-13)
- Brilliant (16-7)
- Elba (17-5)
- Addison (17-8)
- Leroy (10-6)
Others nominated: Belgreen (17-8), Cedar Bluff (11-10), Covenant Christian (10-6), Red Level (10-4), Shoals Christian (13-6).
AISA
- Edgewood Academy (21-0)
- Sparta Academy (22-2)
- Lowndes Academy (12-5)
- Glenwood (18-6)
- Lee-Scott (14-7)
- Fort Dale Academy (11-5)
- Clarke Prep (19-2)
- Lakeside (9-9)
- Morgan Academy (11-7)
- Hooper Academy (11-9)
Others nominated: None.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
- Vestavia Hills (20-4)
- Baker (20-5)
- Hoover (23-3)
- Huntsville (18-8)
- Fairhope (24-1)
- Grissom (21-6)
- Spain Park (20-4)
- Dothan (20-3)
- Tuscaloosa Co. (20-5)
- Austin (15-9)
Others nominated: Auburn (20-3), Bob Jones (17-9), Chelsea (14-11), Enterprise (11-7), Hewitt-Trussville (17-9), Jeff Davis (22-5), Mary Montgomery (12-7), Oak Mountain (19-7), Sparkman (18-9).
CLASS 6A
- Pinson Valley (22-0)
- Mountain Brook (17-6)
- McGill-Toolen (20-6)
- Buckhorn (16-7)
- Homewood (17-9)
- Cullman (20-4)
- Muscle Shoals (16-4)
- Huffman (17-8)
- Athens (16-3)
- Helena (16-8)
Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Briarwood (12-12), Clay-Chalkville (12-11), Hartselle (12-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-8), McAdory (15-10), Pelham (17-7), Pike Road (16-9), Sidney Lanier (14-9).
CLASS 5A
- Ramsay (17-6)
- John Carroll (19-4)
- Wenonah (16-9)
- Fairfield (21-8)
- Guntersville (19-5)
- Scottsboro (17-7)
- Charles Henderson (16-5)
- Valley (23-0)
- Alexandria (14-8)
- Carroll-Ozark (20-6)
Others nominated: East Limestone (11-7), Headland (17-8), Jasper (17-7), LeFlore (15-6), St. Paul’s (14-9), Vigor (12-7).
CLASS 4A
- Westminster-Huntsville (20-3)
- West Morgan (18-5)
- Good Hope (19-6)
- Jacksonville (19-5)
- New Hope (17-5)
- Anniston (13-8)
- Cordova (16-6)
- Corner (19-5)
- Wilcox Central (15-6)
- Deshler (18-5)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (12-5), Cherokee Co. (11-9), Escambia Co. (13-7), Haleyville (11-13), Hanceville (19-6), Handley (12-7), Jackson (21-3), Montevallo (16-6), Prattville Christian (13-12), Priceville (11-10), T.R. Miller (11-5), UMS-Wright (16-10).
CLASS 3A
- Plainview (22-4)
- Cottage Hill (20-2)
- Midfield (17-5)
- Houston Academy (24-2)
- Sumter Central (16-4)
- Piedmont (17-4)
- Hillcrest-Evergreen (14-3)
- Carbon Hill (20-5)
- Lauderdale Co. (17-7)
- Westbrook Christian (17-4)
Others nominated: Childersburg (12-4), Geraldine (15-9), Hokes Bluff (16-5), Indian Springs (10-4), Opp (14-7), St. James (10-5), Trinity (17-7).
CLASS 2A
- Holly Pond (20-4)
- Barbour Co. (15-3)
- North Sand Mountain (21-4)
- Mars Hill Bible (18-6)
- Decatur Heritage (12-9)
- Ariton (14-8)
- Aliceville (17-0)
- Red Bay (18-5)
- Abbeville (14-8)
- Sulligent (18-6)
Others nominated: Collinsville (11-10), Fyffe (14-11), Hatton (15-6), Sand Rock (15-8), Tanner (14-6), Vincent (15-5), Whitesburg Christian (18-6).
CLASS 1A
- Covenant Christian (21-3)
- Autaugaville (12-6)
- Brantley (16-2)
- Oakwood Academy (13-6)
- Florala (16-5)
- Skyline (18-7)
- Georgiana (14-7)
- Spring Garden (12-7)
- Red Level (13-4)
- Faith-Anniston (16-8)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-9), Cedar Bluff (14-8), Donoho (13-8), Leroy (7-6), Marion Co. (13-6), Meek (17-7), Shoals Christian (16-8).
AISA
- Lee-Scott (24-1)
- Heritage Christian (22-1)
- Glenwood (19-7)
- Edgewood (17-4)
- Macon-East (19-5)
- Lowndes Academy (15-2)
- Abbeville Christian (13-6)
- Bessemer Academy (13-4)
- Snook (14-3)
- Autauga Academy (8-9)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (7-8).