Lowndes County wreck kills Letohathchee man

Published 5:38 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, has claimed the life of a Letohatchee man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car he was driving collided head-on with the 2019 Kia Soul driven by Joshua L. Henderson, 33, of Wetumpka. McCall was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Lowndes County 37, approximately seven miles south of Hayneville, in Lowndes County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

