Man arrested for throwing rocks at Troup County Fire Department Truck Published 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

A man has been arrested after throwing rocks at a Troup County fire department engine, entering a firetruck and yelling over the dispatch radio during response to a blaze on Youngs Mill Road.

Seneca Buchanan, 40, has been charged with two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanors), two counts of interference with government property (one felony, one misdemeanor) and three counts of obstruction of firefighters by use of threats or violence.

The incident occurred Wednesday, when the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and Troup County Fire Department responded to a small camper fire that had possibly been intentionally set by a person on scene. A press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified that Buchanan, the person that could be responsible for the fire, had left the scene.

Before arriving at the incident location, deputies checked several surrounding areas around the location in an attempt to locate Buchanan and then checked the property at 1281 Youngs Mill Road. Once the fire and location were secured by the fire department, deputies were released from the scene.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies were told that Buchanan had returned back to property and became very verbally upset with the fire department personnel. According to the TCSO press release, Buchanan began throwing rocks at a fire department truck and at one point entered the cab of the fire truck and began yelling and screaming over the dispatch radio. Firefighters were able to safely relocate to await deputies arrival.

Deputies arrived on scene and immediately gave verbal commands for him to get on the ground, and he was placed in custody. Buchanan was transported to the Troup County Jail without further incident.

Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said the fire marshal is still investigating whether the fire was intentionally set.