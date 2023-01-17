Mike Segrest sworn in as district attorney for Alabama’s Fifth Judicial Circuit Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

There was a packed house upstairs in the old courtroom of the Chambers County Courthouse Tuesday to witness the investiture of Mike Segrest as the new District Attorney of Alabama’s 5th Judicial Circuit.

Segrest defeated incumbent Jeremy Duerr in the May 24, 2022, Republican Primary with no opposition in the Nov. 8 general election and officially took office Tuesday morning. Segrest wasted little time getting down to business as he took part in grand jury proceedings that took place immediately following his investiture.

Circuit Court Judge Isaac Whorton presided over the swearing-in. With his father, former Fifth Circuit Court Judge Dale Segrest, holding the bible he gave to Mike as his wife, Traci, and family looked on, Mike took his oath of office. Mike thanked his family, who were in attendance, for their support during his campaign.

“There are several folks I feel like I need to recognize,” Mike said. “First is my family. I have to thank them because whenever you run for election, your family comes in tow and everything you have to go through and all the highs and lows, they have to deal with that with you. Thank y’all for going through this journey with me.”

Mike said he knows some of the tough decisions that go along with being the district attorney and is prepared to make those decisions.

“I know that I am going to face some tough decisions in this job,” Mike told the gallery. “I know some people won’t always agree with those decisions. Decisions like whether to pursue the death penalty in a capital [murder] case, those are tough decisions, ones I’m prepared to do.”

Mike also promised to make those decisions based on his faith, not political views.

“The promise I make to you today is that every decision that I make will be based on my faith, based on what I believe is the right thing to do,” he said. “It will not be based on political trade winds. If I never get reelected again, I will be quite content with finding out what the Lord’s got in store for me next.”

During his campaign, Segrest expressed his concern about the current state of the judicial system. There is a highly documented backlog of criminal cases awaiting trial and with new cases opening daily, Segrest plans to attack that backlog.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Segrest wrote on his website. “I am committed to attacking this problem while firmly upholding the rule of law and holding everyone involved accountable.”

Segrest is a graduate of Tallassee High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Faulkner University and a law degree from Birmingham School Law.

Alabama’s Fifth Judicial Circuit serves Chambers, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties.