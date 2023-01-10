Mr. Billy S. Hudmon Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Mr. Billy S. Hudmon, age 86, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at his residence.

Billy was born on August 21, 1936, in Valley to the late Willie Lee and Mary F. Hudmon. He attended Shawmut Christian Church and several other area churches over the years. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army National Guard for over 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking and was known for making small wooden figures that he liked to give away. He was a dedicated Christian and a very generous man.

Billy is survived by his son, Tim Hudmon of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; son-in-law, Donnie Pike of Valley, Alabama; grandchildren, Joshua Hudmon, Kristy Bodie, Heather Smith, Mandy Pike , Nathan Perryman, Renee Pike, and D. J. Pike; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Mary G. Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette Hudmon; daughter, Missy Pike; brother, Donald Hudmon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at 2 PM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Fairfax Cemetery. Billy’s family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Please visit Billy’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Billy, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

