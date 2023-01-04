Mr. Clarence Crawford Gilson Published 10:15 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Mr. Clarence Crawford Gilson, age 81, of Griffin, Georgia and Chelsea passed away at his home in Chelsea on Dec. 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Merrilyn Myhand Gilson, and his daughter, Andrea Virginia Gilson. Other survivors include granddaughters Olivia Caroline Bevill and Mary-Catherine Elizabeth Bevill, grandsons Will Anton Bevill and Cameron Gilson Hartfield, and great-granddaughter, Riley Kate Bevill. Clarence is also survived by his uncle, Ben Gilson, of Talbotton, Georgia and many cousins.

Mr. Gilson was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Crawford Gilson and his sister, Elaine Gilson Haney. He was the son of Ralph Crawford and Miley Purvis Gilson.

Clarence graduated from West Point High School in West Point, Georgia. He attended Young Harris College and was a graduate of Auburn University.

He was a deacon of First Baptist Church of Corbin, Kentucky while living there in the early 1970’s. He was also a member of the Corbin Lions Club. After moving from Corbin to Griffin, Georgia in 1973, Clarence and Merrilyn were members of First Baptist Church of Griffin for 33 years. He served as a deacon there and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir for many years. He was president of the choir for several years. Clarence was a member of the Griffin Lions Club and served as President for three years.

Services for Clarence was held at First Baptist Church of West Point, Georgia on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at 10 a.m. EST. Burial will be at Marseilles Cemetery on Highway 29 in West Point.

Donations may be made in Clarence’s memory to First Baptist Church of West Point, Georgia or First Baptist Church of Griffin, Georgia.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett, Alabama. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.