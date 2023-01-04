Mr. Walter Lewis Cullwell Published 10:12 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Graveside service for Mr. Walter Lewis Cullwell, 56, will be held at noon EST Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Hillcrest Garden Cemetery 3405 Country Club Road Lanett.

Pastor Alford Booker will officiate.

Mr. Walter (Walt) Lewis Cullwell was born on May 20, 1966, in Chambers County to Allen Cullwell Sr. and the late Annie Bell McCullough. He departed this earthly life on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home with loved ones by his side.

Email newsletter signup

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his father, Allen (Bernice) Cullwell Sr.; a sister, Julia Annette (Ocie) Tumbs Lanett, Alabama; five brothers, Allen (Cymantiel) Cullwell Jr. Kuwait; Ralph (Barbara) Cullwell Lanett; Nathaniel Cullwell Lanett; Carl Cullwell Kansas, Missouri; and Rodney L. Cullwell Fayetteville, North Carolina; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Per the family request, there will not be a public viewing.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.