Mrs. Rosa M. Smith Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Mrs. Rosa M. Smith, 70 of Roanoke, AL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1 p.m, CST at Christian Memorial Church in Roanoke, AL, Rev. Michael Goss, Eulogist, Rev. Tony Harrison, Officiating. Burial will follow in Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points, AL.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Pierce Smith, Jr., her children: Angela Renae (Gary) Paige Frazier, and Shrell (Tony) Dean, step-children, Stanley Smith, Shirley (Brian) Trammell, Anita Moody, and Lakeychee Burton, her sisters, Shirley (James) Haynes, Cynthia Weaver, Wanda J. Allen, and Betty Marie (Mike) Haynes, her brothers, Michael Haynes, Richard Haynes, and Bennie Haynes, Jr., her stepmother, Betty Lou Haynes, sisters-in-law, Bobbie Jean Smith, Annie Kate Whitehead, Mattie Lee Tolbert, and Annie Frank Joiner, her grandchildren: Masika (Quortez) Clark, Sarica Clark, Dejuan Clark, Markel (Tiana) Paige, Marley Paige, Kentrel Paige, and Amillion Staples, 22 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, including two special neighbors, Retha Mae Hooks and Darrell Brown.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.co

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements