Mrs. Terri Pitts Langley Published 10:14 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Mrs. Terri Pitts Langley, age 63, of LaFayette passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on May 6, 1959, in Langdale, Alabama to the late Lewis Thomas Pitts and Linda Elizabeth Pitts. She was also preceded in death by her brother Russell Pitts.

In high school, she was a member of the band and twirled the rifle.

She graduated from Southern Union State Community College and attended Auburn University.

Mrs. Langley was a very family-oriented lady who loved and valued her family and the time spent with her family. She was especially fond of her grandchildren and loved to spoil them with her love, her presence, and her gifts.

Mrs. Langley was a lady of deep faith and very active in her church. Her desire was to be of service to the Lord and to her church, Grace Baptist Church, in whatever way she could. She served as the GA Director, Youth Director, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Director and teacher. Her faith and inspiration was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church and began playing the piano in church at the age of 9 and continued for well over 50 years. During this time, she also played in countless weddings, graduations, revivals, cantatas, and church worship services.

During her career, she was of service to many different businesses and neighbors in our communities. She was an employee of Ampex, a teller at Charter Federal Bank, the bookkeeper for Langley Pulpwood Company, Eden Scott, and as an accountant for Eden and Associates, CPA.

She was a fan of Barry Manilow’s music and the BeeGees, her favorite flower was the Gerber Daisy, and she loved pugs. She was an avid Auburn University football fan and an Atlanta Braves fan. Some of her other interests included working with ceramics, cross-stitching, and reading.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Scott Thomas Langley, Jr.; children, Ansley (Curt) Averett, Thomas “Collin” (Anna) Langley; grandchildren, Peyton, Avery, and Callie; mother, Linda Pitts; siblings, Donna (Lee) Owens, Karen (Allen) Brown; numerous extended family members and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. EST at the Grace Baptist Church with interment following in Fairfax Cemetery. Her family will be receiving friends at the church from 1 p.m. EST until 2 p.m. EST at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lifeline Children’s Services as she was very close to her granddaughter who was adopted through this ministry. Donations can be sent to Lifeline at 200 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham AL 35242, or using the “Give” option found at https://lifelinechild.org.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Langley, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.