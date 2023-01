National Weather Service says EF-2 tornado hit Chambers County Thursday Published 8:48 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

The tornado that hit the northern portion of Chambers County Thursday has been classified as an EF-2 by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The storm caused significant damage in the Standing Rock community, where several homes were extensively damaged. The storm continued into Troup County.

The NWS said more information will be provided in the days ahead.