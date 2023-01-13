OUR VIEW: Thank you Sheriff Lockhart Published 6:31 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

For 28 years, Sid Lockhart has been the face of Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. That all comes to an end this Sunday when Jeff Nelson is officially sworn in as our new sheriff.

It does not matter what side of the aisle you are on, the consensus is that Lockhart served this community well and his caring and generous heart has been etched in the annals of Chambers County history for years to come.

Whether it was traveling to Valdosta, Georgia to pick up Vidalia Onions, firing up the smoker to cook food at a community or heading out to the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, Lockhart never wasted time helping others.

Email newsletter signup

Twenty-eight years is a long time for anyone to be in one position, but what makes this so special – legendary, even – is that in order to remain as sheriff, Lockhart had to earn the vote of the citizens.

Beyond that, rarely did Lockhart have any opposition when election qualifying came around — another testament to how Lockhart handled his business with the department.

Ask anyone and they will tell you that the relationship CCSO has with the community rivals any county in Alabama.

Although we will not see that familiar face in his bright white class-A shirt, we will likely see him out and about and when we do, we should shake his hand and say thank you.

We wish Lockhart best of luck in his retirement from law enforcement.

In turn, we welcome Jeff Nelson to the courthouse halls and Chambers County streets.

Thank you both for all you do and have done to keep our communities safe.