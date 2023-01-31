Over a hundred brides attend LaGrange’s first annual Bridal Crawl Published 10:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

Over the weekend, LaGrange’s first annual Bridal Crawl took place. Event creator and Plum Southern owner Kristin Sullivan said she felt the event was a huge success.

“We were all happy — vendors were very happy and the bridal show was beautiful,” Sullivan said. “Overall, I think it was a very good day.”

Barbie Watts, of the Truitt Vanderbilt Club, said the event had many happy attendees and vendors.

“A lot of the vendors have not done a bridal show in LaGrange in years and were so excited to have one at home,” Watts said. “They usually go to Columbus or other areas to participate, so they were super excited to have one be home in LaGrange.”

Sullivan said the Bridal Crawl had approximately 112 brides come out from LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City and more.

“It was so nice to have people coming from other towns to our event,” Sullivan said. “We were

hoping for 100 brides to register, and we met our goal.”

Event attendee Alyssa Pasley said for it to be its first time, the event was well organized.

“We got a lot of information on vendors, venues and more,” Pasley said. “It was well spread out and really allowed us to see downtown LaGrange.”

Kaytlin Squires, a bride from Newnan, said the event was everything she hoped however, she wished it was a longer event.

“I have some issues with anxiety and being at an event where everything seems to move quickly made me feel a little overwhelmed,” Squires said. “I do think it was amazing being able to get so much valuable information. It’s helping me feel a little less overwhelmed.”

Tewona Epps, a bride from LaGrange, said she felt the event was well done.

“I felt like I got so much information and ways to plan the wedding without feeling like it’s too much,”

Epps said.

From the success of the first Bridal Crawl, Sullivan said plans are already being made for the second annual event.

“We’ve already selected the date,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to be doing it on the 28th of January next year and believe that it’s going to be bigger and better. We’ll probably make it longer next year because I know some weren’t able to make it to all the stops.”

Sullivan said she felt the event brought good energy into the city and hopes that it will bring more revenue into the downtown area. Watts said she anticipates next year’s event to be bigger and include more vendors and venues.

“Next year, we should have two new venues to promote downtown because In Clover and Nutwood Winery’s downtown location will hopefully be opened by then,” Watts said. “The ripple effect of a wedding in downtown LaGrange touches all of the restaurants, the brewery, the hotels, and ice cream shops — everyone benefits when we have events downtown.”