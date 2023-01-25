Panthers earn area win over Reeltown Published 10:54 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Lanett varsity boys looked to bounce back after a blowout loss to Valley on Saturday, and the Panthers did exactly that as Lanett defeated Reeltown 49-39 at home on Tuesday.

The Panthers relied on their speed and leaders like Elijah Whitfield and Jarrious Goodman to win a defensive battle.

Lanett head coach Tay McCants is please with his team bouncing back and earning an area win.

Email newsletter signup

“We got a lot of pressure and made them uncomfortable,” McCants said.

“We were able to capitalize on turnovers by getting quick layups. We got a little cushion. Yesterday at practice, we went over being physical. Once we start being a little more physical, we’ll be able to handle teams in the long run.”

Nakia Bynum Jr. was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 13 points.

The Panthers are now 6-8 on the season, but McCants feels like his team is better than the record shows.

“Our record doesn’t look that good, but people better watch out for Lanett because we’re going to make the playoffs,” McCants said.

McCants was also pleased to see his guys have fun out on the court.

“After the fight we had yesterday in practice, they came out and had fun during this game,” McCants said.

The Panthers will fight with the LaFayette Bulldogs to host the area tournament, but Lanett still has to get past Horseshoe Bend on Friday.

“We have to get these wins rolling in,” McCants said.

“If we take care of business on Friday, it’ll put us in a good position to host the area tournament.”

The Panthers and Bulldogs both have one loss in the area, and if they tie at the end of the season, a coin flip will determine who is the host.