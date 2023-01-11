Rams dominate Beauregard to remain undefeated Published 11:50 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Valley varsity boys can’t seem to be stopped as the Rams absolutely crushed Beauregard 77-35 on Tuesday to advance to 18-0 on the season and 2-0 in area play.

Valley head coach Marshon Harper was pleased to see his guys come out with energy to start the game.

“We came out and got a great start,” Harper said.

“I think we went up 22-0 in the first quarter. We put pressure on the ball. We got some steals. We made layups and shot the ball well from the outside. We were just great in the first quarter. The first group came out and put the game away in the first quarter.”

Harper is pleased to be undefeated in the area and dominate one of those teams on the road.

“It feels great,” Harper said.

“The kids came out and played hard. They made a statement at the beginning and took it all the way to the end of the game.”

Harper is happy to be 18-0, but he cares more about the area games.

“The area record is more important,” Harper said.

“18-0 is good, but 2-0 sounds better. We’re trying to host the area tournament.”

Harper was also glad to see some of the bench players get meaningful minutes.

“They stepped in, and we had some good role players,” Harper said.

“We had guys like Ian Crim-Davis, Jayden Thomas, Quen Story, and Kendall Parker step in. They get the job done. They made some outside shots and played good defense. We’re working on depth for later on in the year.”

Valley’s top performers from the game were Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas.

Dooley had 18 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Thomas had 16 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Harper and his team will prepare for two tougher opponents in Booker T. Washington and Handley before they return to area play.

“We’re going to watch film and see what we did right and wrong,” Harper said.

“We’re at home. We don’t lose at home. We’re just going to prepare like we’re the underdogs.”

Harper feels like this being potentially the final season of Valley basketball has given his players drive.

“It would be a great story if we won a state title in the last year of the existence of the school,” Harper said.

Valley is currently first in the area and will have two more games against area opponents.

The Rams will be back on Friday at home to face Booker T. Washington.