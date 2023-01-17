Rebel perimeter attack too much for Cornerstone Christian Published 8:55 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Chambers Academy varsity boys have struggled this season, but the Rebels will have some confidence as Chambers Academy dominated Cornerstone Christian 72-44 on Monday.

The Rebels dominated on the perimeter as Chambers Academy knocked down nine three pointers.

Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen felt pretty good about the win.

“We’re defending better, and we’re rebounding a lot cleaner,” Allen said.

“We’re only letting them get one shot, which is big for us. We’re passing the ball a lot better. That’s how you play basketball.”

The Rebels came out firing as they couldn’t seem to miss shots from the perimeter in the first half.

The Rebels quickly took a 14-4 lead in the first quarter, and Chambers Academy was able to extend the lead.

The Chargers were struggling to hit shots while the Rebels were able to create shots on the perimeter and knock them down.

The Rebels scored 19 in the first quarter and 20 in the second to take a 39-15 lead at halftime.

Rebel Caden Hayley led Chambers Academy in first half scoring with 15 points.

Hayley continues to be the leader of the Rebels, but Allen is pleased with how his other guys are stepping up.

“Levi Waldrop stepped up, but everybody is playing much better,” Allen said.

“Those two seniors are kind of taking the bulls by the horns and leading our team, so I’m proud of them.”

The third quarter was a little more relaxed for the Rebels but Cornerstone still struggled to land shots while the Rebels continued to win on offense.

The Rebels took a 54-25 lead at the end of the third quarter as Ryan Smith hit an underhand shot and drew a foul to keep the momentum.

Chambers Academy was able to play some of their bench players in the fourth quarter, and even they knocked down shots as the Rebels scored 23 in the final frame.

Allen wants to take this win and give his players confidence heading into area play.

“I think basketball is a game of confidence,” Allen said. “You have to be confident to shoot the ball. We’re playing our best basketball right now. That’s what I want it to be. I’m excited that we’re playing our best basketball as region play is starting to happen.”

Allen feels like his players have improved since the start of the season.

“We’ve gotten better with the things we focus on,” Allen said.

“We’ve gotten better with the fundamentals of the game with boxing out, shooting and helping one another. A big part of our team is not letting people drive to the basket.”

Allen knows that his team has his team has found their identity as a perimeter shooting team.

Levi Waldrop was the leading scorer for the Rebels with 20 points while Hayley had 17.

The Rebels will have to continue the hot shooting as they face Lakeside on Tuesday.