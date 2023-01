Severe thunderstorms located on a line near Fairfax to Beauregard Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

At 357 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairfax to near Beauregard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Auburn, Opelika, River View, Beulah, Beans Mill, Fairfax, Robert G. Pitts Airport and Mount Jefferson.