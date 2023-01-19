Single-vehicle wreck claims the life of an Auburn woman in Tallapoosa County

Published 7:41 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

File photo

According to a press release for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman.

Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. Foy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 120 near the 1-mile marker, approximately one mile east of Reeltown, in Tallapoosa County.

Email newsletter signup

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate this incident.

More News

Barrett highlights the success of Alabama Power’s Appliance Center

‘I try to go into it with love,’ says Lanett High Schools Teacher of the Year

CCSD hearing to approve consolidated high school location underway

Mike Segrest sworn in as district attorney for Alabama’s Fifth Judicial Circuit

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events