Single-vehicle wreck claims the life of an Auburn woman in Tallapoosa County Published 7:41 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

According to a press release for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman.

Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. Foy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 120 near the 1-mile marker, approximately one mile east of Reeltown, in Tallapoosa County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate this incident.