State Sen. Randy Price selected to chair committee in the Alabama Senate, serve on others Published 12:06 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

State Senator Randy of District 13 has been selected to chair the Tourism Committee in the Alabama State Senate. Pro Tem Senator Reed also selected Senator Price to also serve on the following committees: Agriculture, Banking & Insurance, Confirmation, Education Policy, Finance & Taxation, Transportation & Energy, State Parks, Energy Council, Joint Transportation, and Reapportionment.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on these committees including Chairing the Tourism Committee in the Alabama State Senate. Each of these committees have a direct impact not just in my district but the entire state. I will continue to bring common sense leadership that the people can count on and trust. I am looking forward to the upcoming session in March. It’s time to get down to business, passing legislation that will bring real solutions to our state”, said Senator Price.

The Tourism Committee is vital to Alabama’s economy and ensures that our state receives the maximum benefits from visitors each year. From our beaches, parks, campgrounds, and festivals, 28.2 million travelers spent more than $19.6 billion in the state in 2021 supporting 227,334 jobs in Alabama. ( tourism.alabama.gov )

Senator Randy Price represents Chambers, Lee, Randolph, Cleburne and Clay counties. He is serving his second term in the Alabama State Senate.