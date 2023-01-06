SUSCC to offer free course at Valley campus Published 10:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Southern Union’s Adult Education Department announced in a press release it will offer a free class on the Valley campus starting Jan. 30. The course will allow participants to earn eight different professional certifications.

Certifications include OSHA Forklift Driving, OSHA Certification, three Northstar Digital Literacy certificates, one financial literacy certificate, CPR certification, and WorkKeys certification. Classes will last five weeks and be held on the Valley Southern Union campus on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 – 7 Central.

For more information or to enroll in this free opportunity, contact June Abercrombie at (334) 701-2724 or juneabercrombie@suscc.edu.