Suspect charged with attempted murder for home invasion in LaGrange Published 11:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a male suspect for attempted murder and other charges after a late-night incident where he allegedly forced his way into a home and attempted to kill a male victim.

Bryan Fanning, 23, is accused of breaking into a home on Lafayette Ct. and shooting a resident inside. Fanning, who ended up being shot by a resident in the home, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault – family violence and first-degree home invasion.

Police found Fanning after responding to a call about a person being shot in the area of Mitchell Ave. and North Greenwood St. around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Fanning was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was treated on the scene. He was released from an undisclosed, out-of-town hospital after receiving medical care and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail.

While officers were responding to Mitchell Ave., police were called to Lafayette Ct. about reports of a home invasion where gunshots were fired into a residence. When police spoke to the victims at Lafayette Ct., officers were told that Fanning had broken into the home and attempted to murder an occupant of the residence.

Police said Fanning forced his way into the home through a window and began shooting a 29-year-old male victim in an attempt to kill him. No motive was given in the press release. A 22-year-old female and a minor child were also in the line of fire as Fanning fired into the house, according to the press release.

According to police, the 29-year-old victim returned fire during the assault and struck Fanning multiple times in self-defense. After Fanning was shot, he fled the scene to Mitchell Ave. where he was located by police and transported to the hospital. He was treated and released.

Fanning is currently being held at the Troup County Jail.