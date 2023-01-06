The Village to host third annual MLK community distribution Published 9:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

LANETT — Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) will be hosting its third annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. community distribution on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be taking place at the L.B. Sykes Community Center located on Cherry Drive in Lanett and will be getting underway at noon EST. A quote from Dr. King — “Life’s most persistent and urged question is ‘What are you doing for others?”—- is the theme for the upcoming distribution.

The annual MLK holiday is on Monday, Jan. 16.

Items to be distributed will be provided by Givorns Foods, Walmart, Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

The Village had a very productive year in 2022. In its short history, the organization has maintained an ongoing effort to care for others. It has:

provided 15,338 bottles (or 638 cases) of water to families in need;

distributed 1,213 Covid-19 support baskets;

given 21,272 back-to-school products including backpacks to local youth;

collected 1,319 bags of trash, litter and debris from local roadsides;

supported more than 150 local families during the 2022 MLK feeding families initiative;

disseminated over 10,500 products to nursing homes in Chambers County;

supported hundreds of local youth at fall festivals;

dispersed 12,789 community food boxes and “Bags of Blessings”;

supported the Atlanta-based Hosea Williams Foundation and Delta Airlines in distributing more than 50,000 products to the homeless.

The Village has provided close to $725,000 in clothing, household products, toys, food, and tools and supplies in multiple communities to families in need, our elders, and those who are either disabled or less fortunate.