TORNADO WARNING FOR NW CHAMBERS COUNTY Published 2:58 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

A storm that has caused significant tornado damage in Selma and has prompted warnings in Tallapoosa County and many others has prompted a tornado warning for northwest Chambers County, per the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

From the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Randolph County in east central Alabama... Northern Chambers County in east central Alabama... * Until 300 PM CST. * At 156 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 7 miles west of Trammel Crossroads, or 10 miles northeast of Dadeville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Roanoke, Stroud, Five Points, Fredonia, Post Oak Forks, Veasey Creek Park, Standing Rock, Welch, Penton, Trammel Crossroads, White Plains, Rock Mills, Stroud Creek, Roanoke Municipal Airport and Rocky Point.