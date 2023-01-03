Tornado warning in Chambers County until 5:15 ET Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

UPDATE: At 4:49 p.m. ET, this warning was canceled. TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN CHAMBERS COUNTY

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a

* Tornado Warning for… Southeastern Randolph County in east central Alabama… Northern Chambers County in east central Alabama…

* Until 415 PM CST.

* At 328 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from Abanda to near Fredonia, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include… Roanoke, Stroud, Five Points, Fredonia, Post Oak Forks, Veasey Creek Park, Denson, Amity Park, Standing Rock, Crystal Lake, Welch, Penton, Dickert, White Plains, State Line Park, Rocky Point, Rock Mills, Big Springs, Stroud Creek and Paran.