Tornado warning in Chambers County until 5:15 ET
Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023
UPDATE: At 4:49 p.m. ET, this warning was canceled.
TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN CHAMBERS COUNTY
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Southeastern Randolph County in east central Alabama…
Northern Chambers County in east central Alabama…
* Until 415 PM CST.
* At 328 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located
along a line extending from Abanda to near Fredonia, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* Locations impacted include…
Roanoke, Stroud, Five Points, Fredonia, Post Oak Forks, Veasey
Creek Park, Denson, Amity Park, Standing Rock, Crystal Lake, Welch,
Penton, Dickert, White Plains, State Line Park, Rocky Point, Rock
Mills, Big Springs, Stroud Creek and Paran.