Tornado Watch issued for Chambers County Published 1:18 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. CST this evening for the following areas in Alabama;

Barbour

Bullock

Chambers

Clay

Cleburne

Lee

Macon

Pike

Randolph

Russell

Tallapoosa

This includes the cities of Alexander City, Ashland, Auburn, Eufaula, Heflin, Lanett, Lineville, Opelika, Phenix City, Roanoke, Troy, Tuskegee, Union Springs and Valley.