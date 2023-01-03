Tornado Watch remains valid until 8 p.m. CST

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Tornado watch eight remains valid until 8 p.m. CST for the following 19 counties in Central Alabama; Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,  Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa. This includes the cities of Alexander City, Anniston, Ashland, Auburn, Centre, Eufaula, Gadsden, Heflin, Jacksonville, Lanett, Lineville, Millbrook, Montgomery, Moody, Opelika, Pell City, Phenix City, Roanoke, Rockford, Sylacauga, Talladega, Troy, Tuskegee, Union Springs, Valley and Wetumpka.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Damar Hamlin incident increases CPR awareness, readiness

Severe thunderstorms located on a line near Fairfax to Beauregard

Tornado warning in Chambers County until 5:15 ET

As storms approach, Chambers County under tornado watch

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events