Tornado Watch remains valid until 8 p.m. CST Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Tornado watch eight remains valid until 8 p.m. CST for the following 19 counties in Central Alabama; Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa. This includes the cities of Alexander City, Anniston, Ashland, Auburn, Centre, Eufaula, Gadsden, Heflin, Jacksonville, Lanett, Lineville, Millbrook, Montgomery, Moody, Opelika, Pell City, Phenix City, Roanoke, Rockford, Sylacauga, Talladega, Troy, Tuskegee, Union Springs, Valley and Wetumpka.