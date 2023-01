Two VPD officers recognized for their outstanding service Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

At Monday’s meeting of the Valley City Council, Police Chief Mike Reynolds (at center) recognized two Valley Police Department officers for outstanding service. Sgt. Lorenzo Harris (at left) is VPD’s Officer of the Quarter and Officer Zach Peacock (right) received a commendation for going to exceptional lengths to help someone in need. A video of him doing that has been posted on Facebook.