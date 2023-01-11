Upcoming hearing on CCSD’s new high school location will be held in Montgomery, live streamed at the Chambers County Courthouse Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Anyone who can’t make it to Montgomery next week for a hearing on the location of the new, consolidated high school will be able to watch a live stream at the Chambers County Courthouse.

The hearing will be held at the Montgomery courthouse, located at 15 Lee Street in Montgomery on Jan. 17, 18, and 19 starting at 8 a.m. CT. It will focus on where a new consolidated high school will be located. The CCSD selected a site in Valley for the new school’s location in October, but now it seeks federal approval.

During the public hearing on Dec. 14, US District Judge Keith Watkins spoke about the decision to hold the hearing in the Frank M. Johnson Jr Courthouse U.S. courthouse in Montgomery.

Assistant Superintendent David Owen said Watkins stated that it had a larger courtroom and would provide better technology and technical support than the courthouse in Opelika.