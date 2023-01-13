Valley one of seven undefeated teams in Alabama Published 12:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Valley varsity boys are having a historic season in what could be the final season of the program, but they’re only one of four undefeated teams in the state of Alabama.

Valley is the only undefeated team in 5A, but other teams area having success as well in other classifications.

Valley

For the first time under Marshon Harper, the Valley Rams started of the season with more than 15 wins and no losses.

Sitting at 18-0, the Rams have won 15 games by more than 10 points.

While the Rams haven’t played the toughest schedule, going 18-0 in any sport at any level is an impressive feat.

The Rams have several ways to beat teams as they play with multiple defensive styles that excel at plugging passing lanes and creating steals.

Valley is also able to rely on bigger players like Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas to win in the paint.

Even if the Rams don’t beat teams in the paint, they’re able to rely on guard play from guys like Jay Harper, Denali Dooley and Jamarious Martin to win on the perimeter.

Valley has been beating teams so badly that the Rams have been able to bring players off the bench to give them some valuable experience.

Valley’s closest win this season was a three point win over Georgia opponent Callaway.

Valley’s two toughest remaining games in the regular season are rematches against Handley and LaFayette.

Both games are on the road.

Nobody will know how good Valley truly is until the Rams reach the sub-regional and regional tournaments, but it’s not farfetched to say Valley could finish the season undefeated.

Pinson Valley

Pinson Valley is a dominant 6A team who is 17-0 on the season, and the Indians could be seen as the best team in the entire state.

The Indians are averaging 74 points per game while giving up only 48.4 points per game.

Pinson Valley had only one close game, which was a one point win in double overtime against Sandy Creek from Georgia.

The Indians also beat Georgia opponent, Grovetown, by 22.

Pinson Valley is in a good place to win 6A area 12 as the Indians are the only team with a winning record.

Aliceville

The Aliceville Yellow Jackets are sitting at 12-0 on the season, but it’s difficult to say if Aliceville is one of the best teams in 2A.

The Yellow Jackets have won their games by an average of 16.6 points, but Aliceville hasn’t played the toughest competition.

Aliceville’s best wins are back-to-back wins over 4A opponent Hale County.

The Yellow Jackets will face their biggest challenge against fifth ranked Tuscaloosa Academy, Aliceville plays twice.

Hazel Green (Girls)

The Hazel Green varsity girls are making their case for the best team in the Alabama with a 20-0 record as a 6A program.

The Lady Trojans have played bigger schools like Central-Phenix City, and they’ve won each game by an average of 38 points.

The Lady Trojans have 10 games to go, but there’s a good chance Hazel Green can finish the season undefeated.

Good Hope (Girls)

The Good Hope Lady Raiders are the top ranked 4A team in the state, and Good Hope is boasting a 21-0 record on the season.

The Lady Raiders have won their games by an average of 28 points, and they’re already 5-0 in the area.

Good Hope will end their season with a clash of the titans against Hazel Green.

Spring Garden (Girls)

Although they’re a 1A school, the Spring Garden Lady Panthers have charged to a 20-0 record on the season and are the top ranked team in 1A.

Perhaps Spring Garden’s most impressive win was a 31 point victory over 4A Handley, who is 12-5.

The Lady Panthers also defeated Gaylesville 101-11.

Edgewood (Girls)

The Edgewood Lady Wildcats are the only undefeated boys or girls team in the Alabama Independent School Association.

Edgewood has used a dominant defense to propel the Lady Wildcats to a 17-0 record.

With only seven games left, it’s not unreasonable to say the Lady Wildcats could finish with an undefeated season.