Valley Police investigating KFC robbery Published 5:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

In a press release from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, on Friday, December 27, 2022, Valley police responded to KFC, located at 3006 20th Avenue, in reference to a business robbery.

Upon arrival, contact was made with an employee of the business who advised officers while employees were exiting the business to leave, two unknown suspects forced the employees back inside the business, one of the suspects used force by grabbing an employee by the throat, physically pushing the employee back inside the business. Investigators say the suspects appeared to be armed with a weapon during the robbery. The suspects stole property and left the scene in an unknown red automobile toward a nearby neighborhood. There are no other details available at this time.

Police investigators released photos of two unknown subjects wanted for the robbery. Both suspects were wearing dark ski masks and dark clothing. One suspect was wearing white shoes and a gray hoodie.

Email newsletter signup

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the pictured suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.