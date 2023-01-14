Valley pool benefits from closure of LaGrange pool Published 9:30 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Since the pool at the Mike Daniel Recreation Center in LaGrange closed months ago due to needed repairs, the Valley Recreation Center Pool has seen an increase in visitors. According to Pool Manager and Head Swim Team coach Bobby Poer, the number of lap swimmers has increased by an average of 10 a day.

“There’s definitely a noticeable increase, particularly with the middle-aged lap swimmers that you can tell these are the people that like to go and get their laps in for fitness every day,” Poer said. “We’ve had quite a few of those that have moved over here and started swimming with us.”

Before the LaGrange pool closed, the Valley Recreation pool had around 10 to 20 swimmers a day, not including those who came for a program. Poer said that the number of LaGrange swimmers has been more than five and less than 20 per day in the past few months.

The day pass for the recreation center, including the pool, for 3-hour time slots is $5 per adult and $3 per child. For those who live outside of Chambers County, the individual membership costs $29 a month. The membership fee is $15 a month for a senior single and $19 a month for a senior couple.

Most of the additional swimmers come during the mid-day and evening shifts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, Poer said some LaGrange swimmers visit during the early bird swim on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m.

“It’s used quite a bit. You can get certain parts of the day that you can find times where there are plenty of lanes wide-open for swimming, and it’s pretty quiet in here,” Poer said. “And then there are certain times in the day, particularly in the afternoons, in which lane-wise, it’s at full capacity.”

Throughout the week, the recreation pool hosts several programs. The Silver splash class, which is a group for older swimmers, has between 10 and 20 participants. The swim team, which meets every evening, has 20 to 30 members.

Between the mid-day and evening shifts, the Point University team utilizes the pool as well, with its 10 to 12 members.

“It’s a very big part of our community, particularly for the seniors. The swimmer splash class that they do is very popular,” Poer said. “Our senior citizens love it, and it’s a great way for them to get out and both socialize and have a good hour-long healthy activity.”

Poer said the swim team and swim lessons at the pool also promote water safety in the community as well.