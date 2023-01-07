VPD investigating robbery of KFC Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

The Valley Police Department and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that robbed KFC on Dec. 27.

The restaurant, located at 3006 20th Avenue, was robbed by two unknown suspects wearing dark ski masks and dark clothing. One suspect was wearing white shoes and a gray hoodie, according to a press release from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

When officers arrived on scene Dec. 27, they made contact with a KFC employee who told police that employees were leaving when two suspects forced employees back inside. One of the suspects used force and grabbed an employee by the throat, physically pushing the employee back inside.

Investigators said the suspect appeared to be armed with a weapon during the robbery. The weapon was not identified in the press release.

The suspects stole property and left the scene in an unknown red automobile toward a nearby neighborhood.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the pictured suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Tips may lead to a cash reward. If you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

The Valley Police Department can be reached at (334) 756-5200.