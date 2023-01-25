Wind advisory in effect 1 p.m. CST

Published 8:02 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a wind advisory for nine counties, including Chambers, Lee and Tallapoosa.

According to the advisory, there is a chance of west winds of  15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

