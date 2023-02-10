ALERT: City of Lanett to re-route water lines, some customers to be without water Tuesday Published 10:44 am Friday, February 10, 2023

The City of Lanett announced Friday the city will be re-routing water lines in the areas of Lanett on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

A highlighted map below shows the affected areas. Some customers may be without water for up to 12 hours while work is being done. The city apologies for the inconvenience but hope that this will repair some issues.