Annual Grillin’ for Girls event to kick off Saturday Published 11:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

VALLEY — This year’s Grillin’ for Girls fundraiser for the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch in Tallapoosa County will be taking place Saturday, Feb. 11 at Valley Community Center.

Major T.J. Wood the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office told The Valley Times-News on Tuesday that almost all of the tickets have been sold and that some really nice auction items will be up for bids on Saturday evening. The event will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

“We are so pleased by the response we got for this, both by those who bought tickets and the businesses in Chambers and Lee counties that donated auction items,” Major Wood said. “They opened up their hearts for the Girls Ranch, and we really appreciate it.”

Email newsletter signup

There will be both a silent auction and a live auction. Among the many items to be sold are some firearms, a TV that’s been donated by Badcock & More in Valley, an electric scooter and lots of gift baskets.

“We’ve ordered 385 sirloin steaks,” Wood said. “We are looking forward to an enjoyable evening that helps one of the best causes I know.”

Wood said he fell in love with the Girls Ranch the first time he visited it and has been a booster of it ever since. The school-aged girls who live there with Christian house parents are there due to no fault of their own and are given a chance to have a productive and happy life.