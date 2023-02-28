Annual Sheriff’s rodeo set to kick off Published 9:30 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Chambers County residents can dust off their cowboy boots because the Chambers County Sheriff’s office announced the dates for this year’s rodeo.

The 27th annual Sheriff’s Rodeo will be held on March 31 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and April 1 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. this year at the Chambers County Agriculture Park in LaFayette.

“Sheriff Nelson welcomes all citizens of the surrounding areas and invites them to come out and enjoy this rodeo fun,” said Major TJ Wood. “It’ll be a night that our citizens and the surrounding areas can come out and really enjoy, and really enjoy a family event put on by the sheriff’s office, Ram Rodeo and the Bar W Rodeo Company.”

Like other years, the rodeo will be host to bull riding, barrel racing and bronc riding. The event is a part of the Ram Rodeo Series.

The sheriff’s rodeo sees an average of 3000 guests between the two days each year and is open to the public. The event helps the sheriff’s office pay for important equipment such as radars and light bars for patrol cars. Citizens can purchase their tickets at eventbrite.com for $15 per adult, $10 for children 12 and under and free for children three and under.

“We want them to enjoy themselves and enjoy the rodeo event,” Wood said.

The rodeo is sponsored this year by Trentor Bonding Company, Chris Clark Grading and Paving, Givorn’s, Mr. Ice, NCIC Inmate Communications, Royal Beverage, King Ram and Teague Inc.