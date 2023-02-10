Armed citizens aid CCSO in capture of robbery suspect

Published 3:15 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

On Feb. 10, 2023, Chambers County Deputies were dispatched to the Five Points area in reference to a vehicle pursuit initiated by Roanoke Police Department, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Prior to arrival, the vehicle crashed near the intersection of County Road 267 and U.S. Highway 431.

Deputies were told that a black male exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Upon arrival, Sheriff Nelson and deputies established a perimeter and initiated a search.

“A group of armed citizens located the suspect near a residence on County Road 267,” the release said. “Deputies then apprehended the suspect following a brief foot chase. The suspect was wanted for involvement in an armed robbery in Georgia. He was then turned over to Roanoke officers for new criminal charges. Sheriff Nelson would like to thank everyone involved for the assistance rendered and the safe apprehension of a dangerous suspect.”

