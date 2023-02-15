Bulldogs down Pleasant Valley to advance to 2A Round of 16 Published 10:35 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The LaFayette Bulldogs traveled to Jacksonville to face Pleasant Valley Tuesday in the sub-regional round of the playoffs, and the Bulldogs walked away with a 79-62 win to advance to the regional round.

DeAundra Vines was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 16 points.

Branaviyun Story scored 15 points while Tamarion Harrington had 13.

LaFayette head coach Chase Lewis feels good about winning after the area championship loss.

“It was a good win,” Lewis said.

“We spent three days trying to recover from that loss. We took a bunch of flak for losing to a good Lanett team. We mentally bounced back. The boys have been doing a good job. We try to encourage them. We just came close as a family.”

Lewis was pleased with how his team played defense.

“We applied a lot of pressure,” Lewis said.

“They have two extremely good shooters. We made sure they weren’t open. Everybody played a big part. Every single person contributed tonight. That was the best thing about tonight. Everybody worked hard. We forced them to turn the ball over. It was just good. We took this two hour trip and just focused on us.”

The Bulldogs will face Pisgah on Friday, and LaFayette will prepare for a tough Eagles team in Jacksonville.

“It’s a quick turnaround,” Lewis said.

“We have plenty of film. We have plenty of things to look at. On my way home, I’m going to watch Pisgah tonight and get my mind ready for it as well. I’m a Chambers County supporter as well, and I know Lanett will get ready for Sand Rock as well. I know Pisgah is a young team. They won their area against the number one team in Alabama. They’re peaking at the right time. If we don’t come prepared, we’ll be in trouble. We have to get ready for tomorrow.”

This is Lewis’ second year coaching the Bulldogs, and it’s his first time making the round of 16.

If LaFayette beats Pisgah and Lanett beats Sand Rock, the Bulldogs and Panthers will meet again for the regional championship.

“We got put out in the subregional last year,” Lewis said.

“This is new territory for me at LaFayette. Hopefully, it works out.”