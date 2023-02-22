Cam Dooley becomes second Ram to reach 1,000 points Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Valley forward Cam Dooley became the Rams’ second 1,000 point scorer, behind Jacquez Trammell, in Valley’s 72-44 win over Demopolis on Monday.

The junior has been a force to be reckoned with this season, as Dooley is averaging 18.6 points per game, which is 25th in the entire state of Alabama according to Maxpreps.

Dooley is proud of his accomplishment.

Email newsletter signup

“It means a lot to me,” Dooley said.

“I’m the second person to do it at Valley High School, so going in the history books means a lot. It’s during my junior season too, so I could possibly reach 2,000.”

Dooley has been playing on the varsity squad since he was in eighth grade, but this is his best season yet despite playing on a team with so many scorers.

Dooley is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game, which has him close to averaging a double-double.

Dooley praised his team for helping him reach the milestone.

“Without my teammates, I don’t think I could have the season I’m having now,” Dooley said.

“I give credit to them passing the ball and me being in the right spot.”

Dooley has been putting in work his entire career to reach the milestone.

“I’ve been putting work in the offseason and listening to my coaches,” Dooley said.

“The intensity during practice makes me go harder. I thank my teammates for pushing me to go harder.”

The Rams only have three more teams to get past before they’re state champions, and Dooley feels like the pressure is starting to pick up.

“It’s win or nothing,” Dooley said.

“We want to have a perfect season, so I feel like if we lose right now, people will just say we’re a regular season team, or we didn’t play anybody. I feel like we need to win it all so we can be that team.”

For Dooley, the big stage isn’t too much.

“We just keep playing,” Dooley said.

“We might get down, but we stay calm. Our fans help, and the court is pretty big.”

Dooley is one of the leaders for Valley, and he’s helping his team prepare for the regional final on Thursday.

“We’re going to watch film and focus on their key players,” Dooley said.

“We’re going to focus on what they can do. That’s what we’re doing right now.”

Dooley’s next goal is to pass Trammell as the all-time leading scorer for the Rams.

“He reached 1,200 points, so I need to pass him,” Dooley said.

Dooley is also proud to be one of the final players ever for Valley High, and he’s ready to leave his legacy as a Ram.

“It feels great,” Dooley said.

“If we can finish it off and be the last team to do it at Valley High School, it can be history for all of us, even coach [Marshon] Harper. He’s been here 20 years, so I feel like he needs this.”

Dooley also understands the impact a championship would have on the community.

“It would be really big,” Dooley said.

“They’ve been here for years and years, so I feel like it will make the community really happy.”

As for Dooley’s future, he’s hoping to play basketball in college.

Dooley is only a junior, but he’s been receiving a lot of attention as a safety for football.

He hopes to gain more offers for his work on the hardwood.

“I really want to play basketball,” Dooley said.

“Right now, it’s looking like I’m playing football in college. Coach Harper has been sending my film out. The coaches are looking at my accolades, and they text me.”