Chambers County Deputies respond to shooting Saturday Published 11:39 am Monday, February 27, 2023

In a press release from Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, on Saturday, Feb.25, 2023, at approximately 9:45 pm Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Chambers County Road 267 in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

“On arrival Deputies found the victim Billy Holloway suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen area,” Nelson said in the release. “He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he is still being treated for his injuries.”

A description of the suspect and vehicle was given to the surrounding agencies. The City Of LaFayette officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The officer observed the vehicle occupant tossing a gun under the vehicle while on the traffic stop.

Douglas Lamar Frazier 43, of Opelika, was arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Frazier was involved in the scene on County Road 267,” Nelson said. “Frazier was then arrested for assault 1st and booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility.”

Nelson thanked the LaFayette police and LaFayette EMS for their response and assistance in this case.