County Road 278 to be renamed J’Mar Abel Memorial Highway Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

A resolution passed by the Chambers County Commission Monday allows for renaming Chambers County Rd 278 to J’Mar Abel Memorial Highway in memory of the fallen deputy.

Abel was fatally injured on June 20, 2022, while assisting Roanoke Police with a traffic stop when the patrol vehicle he was driving left the roadway.

Prior to his retirement, Sheriff Sid Lockhart lobbied the commission to consider renaming the highway.

Email newsletter signup

Although current Sheriff Jeff Nelson was not in office or working with the department at the time, he said Abel was a great young man and he’s happy the commission approved the resolution.

“He was just an awesome young man,” Nelson said. “It’s just one of those things to honor this young man who gave his life protecting citizens of Chambers County. It’s just an awesome gesture by the county commission to show how much they support the sheriff’s department.”