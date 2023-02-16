Cusseta man arrested for soliciting sex Act from student Published 5:02 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

A Cusseta man was arrested Thursday and charged with school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19, which is a Class A misdemeanor, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Opelika Police Department was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration regarding an incident involving an Opelika High School student and faculty member.

“Detectives began an investigation which led to the suspect, 37-year-old Montre Learius Battle of Cusseta, being placed on administrative leave,” the release said.

Email newsletter signup

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone having information related to this case should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.