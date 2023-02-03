Denali Dooley’s 30 points helps Valley shred Lanett at home Published 11:48 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Speed and aggressive play in the paint led the Valley boys to a convincing 104-38 victory over Lanett Thursday night moving them to a perfect 26-0 on the season.

Senior Denali Dolley knocked down four three pointers, leading all scorers with 30 points to go along with his 9 rebounds, three steals and assists.

The Rams began the game on a 10-0 run sparked by an early Cam Dooley to Brandon Thomas alley-oop.

Thomas sent the Valley student section into a frenzy with another slam on a fast break and the Rams never looked back.

Lanett found its way on the scoreboard with 5:37 left in the first quarter, but the speed and aggression of the Rams proved too much for the Panthers.

Valley junior Jay Harper went down early in the first quarter, but even that did not slow the Rams attack.

Head coach Marshon Harper said after the game that his team bought into playing hard every time they step on the court.

“We just we come out and play hard every game … So we tell them, when you step in between them lines, we got to play and they just came out and played hard tonight.”

By the end of the third quarter, tempers began to flare and play was stopped briefly to regroup.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock as Valley took one more step on the its quest for a state championship. For Marshon, a state championship means everything considering this may be the final chapter in a storied crosstown rivalry between Lanett and Valley.

“‘It’s always in the back of my mind, you know, they’re talking about merging schools, changing the name of the school,” Harper said. We’re trying to win a championship, that is all we are trying to do is win a championship.”

As for the 26-0 record, Harper says it is not something he could have ever imagined.

“It’s amazing, I never dreamed of being 26-0,” Harper said. “The key is, we have to find a way to keep them humble. That’s the biggest part.”

The Rams put their perfect regular season record to the test as they return home to face the Callaway Cavaliers on Saturday.