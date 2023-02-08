Dobbs calls for estimate on sewer line addition Published 11:30 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

LANETT — In a brief meeting on Monday, the Lanett City Council approved a resolution to seek bids on a dump truck. The city’s street department is in need of a full-size tandem dump truck for the purpose of hauling gravel needed in street maintenance work. At present, the city is paying an asphalt company to do this.

In other business on Monday, Council Member Tifton Dobbs said he would like to see the city have an engineer’s estimate on how much it would cost the city to run a sewer line to the future site of Papa’s Q & Stew on Phillips Road. Several weeks ago, the city was approached by property owners Paul and Tara Brumfield about annexing that site into the city. They were seeking sewer service for Papa’s Q & Stew and several other businesses that could open on that site on Phillips Road. Their only other option would be septic tanks. The city is presently providing sewer service to the Hampton Inn and several nearby industries, including West Frazer (Norbord), WestRock, Knauf and Berry.

“We need to know how much it will cost,” Dobbs said. “If this city is to grow, it has to be in that direction.”

With one lane of the interstate from the Georgia line to near Exit 70 at Cusseta, the airport and the Hampton already in the city, Lanett already has a significant presence near Exit 77.

In other action, Mayor Jamie Heard announced the appointment of Randall Aikens to the code enforcement position that’s been left vacant since the retirement of Teddy Morris.

“We want to get the word out about our senior program,” Heard said. “We have several slots to fill. If interested, please contact our senior center manager, Sandra Thornton.”

Anyone who lives in Lanett and is at least 60 years of age is eligible to participate in senior activities. A congregate meal is served at 11 p.m. every Monday through Friday at the L.B. Sykes Center. Meals are also delivered by bus to those who are homebound.

Beginning on March 1, seniors who wish to participate in the Farmer’s Market discount program can apply. If they are approved, they will receive a card that will give them discounts at any farmer’s market in Alabama. An individual must be at least 60 years of age and meet certain income limits to be eligible.

Black and blue gowns are being sought for an upcoming graduation program at city hall. Seniors who are now taking a computer literacy course being taught by Southern Union teachers at the Sykes Center will be graduating in the near future.

“They have been really excited to take this course,” the mayor said. “They range in age from 63 to 87.”

The class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Anyone with a graduation-style gown they would be willing to loan for the ceremony is asked to contact Thornton at the senior center.

“I want to send out a big thank you to the Rev. Michael Winston and the congregation at Greenwood Baptist Church for their recent contribution to our senior program,” Mayor Heard said. “We greatly appreciate some meals they brought.”