Dress to Impress: Reed Foundation to host community gala Published 10:00 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Reed Foundation is hosting its second annual Community Gala on April 29 to present three high school seniors with scholarships and honor three local citizens who have helped the community.

“In everything we do, we want to bring joy, and we want to bring love to all families of all backgrounds,” said Executive Director Torrance Rudd. “So ultimately, we want people to come and have a great time. We want people to feel inspired, and we want to build more relationships with our community.”

The formal gala will include dinner, entertainment from “Vocal Vibez” and plenty of opportunities for dancing. However, Rudd reminded attendees that the dress code is formal attire.

“Dress your best,” he said.

The scholarships will be awarded to Chambers County students who meet specific guidelines. Rudd said each school guidance counselor will look for students who have at least a 2.5 GPA and good attendance. The students will have to provide a letter of recommendation and a short essay describing an example of when they did something good for their community.

The scholarship is open to all high school students, including those at private schools and the Lanett City School system.

According to Rudd, the gala is a chance to honor individuals who serve their communities but that may not get the recognition they deserve. Three people will be awarded the “Helping Hand” award.

“They do a great job in the community, and it seems like it goes on the radar,” Rudd said. “So we want to honor those people that night as well.”

Last year, around 130 to 140 people attended the formal event. This year, though, Rudd expects at least 250 people to attend. Ticket sales for the gala are now available on the Reed Foundation Facebook page. Tickets are $25 per person. The proceeds will go toward other community programs at the foundation.

“All the money’s going back into the community,” Rudd said.

Looking ahead, Rudd said the Reed Foundation is looking to expand the scholarship program and provide scholarships to more students. He also hopes to implement a mentoring program in the schools soon.

The organization is also hosting summer camps for student-athletes this year, in which they will invite NFL players to speak. Next month, citizens can also look forward to a spring cleaning hosted by the organization as well.

Those who wish to purchase tickets to the event can go to thereedfoundation1.com or call the Reed Foundation at 706-590-9676.