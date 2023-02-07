Drug task force releases quarterly update Published 10:00 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

On Feb. 6, the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force released an update of the arrests it made from November 2022 to Feb. 2. Agents from the task force and several local law enforcement have carried out 10 search warrants and arrested 41 individuals on 84 charges.

The task force is made up of officers from different law enforcement agencies around the county. The project director is Captain Robert Chambers. The commander is Agent Steve Smith. Lt. Lancer Martinez, Sgt. Ariel Kerry and K9 Officer Lawrence Howell act as agents for the task force.

The task force worked with Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department and the Lanett Police Department to make these arrests.

By conducting numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants, the agents made the following arrests:

Heather Lawler, 45, from Auburn, on possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerome Anglin, 43, from LaGrange, on possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robin Sharpe, 55, from Valley, on possession of marijuana 2nd.

William Wright, 38, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Towles, 49, of Lanett, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Carlisle, 39, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Bland, 56, of Lanett, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills), possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnnie Patterson, 54, of Lanett, on unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth ice) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Roberson, 50, of Valley, trafficking in Methamphetamine (ice), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth oil) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Holloway, 46, of Valley, on trafficking in Methamphetamine (ice), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth oil) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey White, 50, of Valley, on unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth ice).

Derrion Calhoun, 28, of Valley, on unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills).

Jaheem Malone, 20, of Valley, on possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deonta Summers, 29, of Valley, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (crack cocaine) on unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana 1 st, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Seventeen-year-old juvenile, of Lanett, for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javonta Tramel Williams, 29, of Lanett, on possession of marijuana 1st.

Zari Askew, of LaGrange, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quantorious Whitlow, 20, of Opelika, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demarcus Heard, 40, of LaFayette, for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Sue Ray, 53, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tremendez Davis, 29, of Valley, on possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Darling, 31, of Valley, for possession of marijuana 1st and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics).

Toby Oneal Garrad, 45, of Crossville, for trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in Methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics).

Heather Bonner, 34, of Valley, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mykiel Sanchez Holmes, 26, of Auburn, for possession of Marijuana 1st, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine Powder), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Synthetics), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Prescription Pills X 2) and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Marcus Brooks, 55, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth).

Deborah Keith, 63, of West Point, for possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Hartman, 28, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Wallace, 39, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alquavious Buckhanon, 27, of Valley, for trafficking in opioids, possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetrius McFarland, 34, of West Point, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (powder cocaine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steve Eric Colton, 20, of LaGrange, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Leshun Brooks, 19, of LaGrange, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Timothy Breedlove, 33, of Valley, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth).

Mark McManus, 30, of Valley, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills).

Jamarco Trammell, 30, of Lanett, for possession of marijuana 2nd.

Antrvious Watkins, 27, of LaGrange, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) and possession of marijuana 2nd.

Dajour Page, 26, of Selma, for trafficking in marijuana.

James Motes, 52, of Lanett, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Willie James Bozeman, 41, of Lithonia, Georgia, for trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Danny Scott Hinkle, 37, of Lanett, for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

To report drug crimes in the community, citizens can call the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.